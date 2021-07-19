Bettendorf city staff recommends approving Dolan Homes development, planning and zoning to discuss it Wednesday

The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss a proposed development in Bettendorf that has drawn push back from current area residents.

The 26-home development on 5.49 acres of land would replace a sloped wooded area with one-story attached homes geared toward seniors. Dozens of neighbors have attended public meetings to raise questions about whether the development fits the neighborhood, how storm drainage would work, the loss of wildlife, and added street traffic during and after construction.

Bettendorf city staff recommended the planning and zoning commission approve the plans in a report issued ahead of the commission’s meeting on Wednesday.

The seven-member commission will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then, the commission will make a recommendation to the city council, which will vote whether to approve the plans.

In comments from staff earlier this month, Bettendorf city staff asked Dolan Homes, the developer, to consult with the Army Corps of Engineers to assess whether the development needed a permit from the corps, after residents expressed concern during a community meeting about where water that sometimes ran through the ravine-like basin would go.