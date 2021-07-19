Bettendorf city staff recommends approving Dolan Homes development, planning and zoning to discuss it Wednesday

The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss a proposed development in Bettendorf that has drawn push back from current area residents.
The 26-home development on 5.49 acres of land would replace a sloped wooded area with one-story attached homes geared toward seniors. Dozens of neighbors have attended public meetings to raise questions about whether the development fits the neighborhood, how storm drainage would work, the loss of wildlife, and added street traffic during and after construction.
Bettendorf city staff recommended the planning and zoning commission approve the plans in a report issued ahead of the commission’s meeting on Wednesday.
The seven-member commission will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then, the commission will make a recommendation to the city council, which will vote whether to approve the plans.
In comments from staff earlier this month, Bettendorf city staff asked Dolan Homes, the developer, to consult with the Army Corps of Engineers to assess whether the development needed a permit from the corps, after residents expressed concern during a community meeting about where water that sometimes ran through the ravine-like basin would go.
Donna Hardy, a senior project manager with the corps wrote in an email to Dolan Homes that a member of the corps surveyed the property. She wrote that the corps determined the wetland would be classified as a “non-jurisdictional wetland,” which doesn’t require a permit from the regulatory division of the corps.
According to the plans submitted by Dolan Homes, a wet-bottom detention pond would be installed at the southeast corner of the new development. The higher elevation to the north sloping to the south end of the cul-de-sac would allow the water to easily drain, Bettendorf City Engineer Brent Morlok previously told the Quad-City Times.
The impact of traffic to the area is unclear. The city doesn’t require a traffic study to be conducted, but Kevin Dolan, the developer, previously told residents at a public comment meeting that he thought the entrance being feet from a traffic light onto Kimberly Road wouldn’t result in traffic congestion.
Dolan previously proposed a subdivision that straddled Davenport and Bettendorf city lines, but decided to pursue a Bettendorf-only subdivision after Davenport city staff requested engineering revisions that would’ve reduced the number of homes on the Davenport side and make building in Davenport no longer economically feasible, Dolan said.
The plat is in an Urban Low Intensity designation, which allows single-family detached homes. Bettendorf’s comprehensive plan, which lays out a master plan for future land-use and development allowances, was created in 2017, said Community Development Director Mark Hunt. That plan determined what was allowable in that parcel of land. Hunt said in general, if a developer or specific business meets the requirements of the land-use designation and local, state, and federal permitting needs, in most cases the city doesn't get the choice to disallow that use.