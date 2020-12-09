Bettendorf closes city hall because of rising COVID-19 cases

Bettendorf City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice beginning Thursday, December 10, because of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Public meetings, including City Council meetings and public hearings, will still be held in the Council Chambers at their scheduled day and time.

Many city services can be accessed over the phone by calling 563-344-4000, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Utility bills and rental licenses can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. For utility bills only, credit card payments can also be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 (follow voice menu after 5:00 p.m.) or online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia. For rental licenses only, credit card payments can be made by phone during regular business hours by calling 563-344-4013.

The Police Department also remain open to the public. The front entrance is open 24 hours in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. To speak to police dispatch, pick up the phone in the entrance/lobby area.

The public is encouraged not to come to the police department unless absolutely necessary. The non-emergency number for routine police business is 563-344-4015 ext. 9.

