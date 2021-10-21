Bettendorf commission recommends rezoning to make way for possible sports complex expansion

Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission recommended rezoning land for an expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex and surrounding retail northwest of Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive.
It’s the first step in the process for a planned expansion of the athletics complex, which developers say is still up in the air.
The TBK Bank Sports Complex sees tens of thousands of visitors every year, according to Visit Quad-Cities, and plays host to statewide and regional athletic events.
One barrier to the expansion is a 1973 plan for a mobile home and retail development that fell by the wayside during a sharp increase in fuel prices, said Greg Beck, Bettendorf’s city planner.
“Under our ordinance, the city council, after two years of delinquency, falling behind on building processes, has the ability to revoke this PUD,” Beck said. “This is 48 years behind.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday approved a recommendation to revoke that project.
The seven-member commission also approved a recommendation to update the city’s future land-use map and rezone the land from agricultural to general business district.
The city council will make the final decisions.
“What that would then allow is a proposed development that staff believes is consistent with our comprehensive plan is compatible with the other uses there,” Community Development Director Mark Hunt said.