Bettendorf Community Center draws developer interest

• The city parks department hopes to have the Frozen Landing ice skating rink either replaced or repaired for service next winter, and the department also hopes to build a Splash Pad in the area.

Any discussion about a referendum for a new community center and or pool will not be held until September.

In the city council meeting immediately following, aldermen:

• Approved first reading of an ordinance to dissolve the elected park board and replace it with an appointed advisory board.

• Approved a site development plan for a new car wash along Devils Glen Road, north of Middle Road, following the addition of Middle Drive as another way to get in and out of the business.

A previous plan by Dan Gunsteen of Quad-City Enterprises — who intends to tear down the existing car wash to build a mostly self-serve business — had customers entering and exiting only on Devils Glen.

Aldermen felt that would put too much traffic on that already-busy stretch.

Middle Drive is a short stretch of road behind the car wash property that empties onto Middle Road between Auto Zone and Taco Bell.