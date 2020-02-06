Bettendorf community development director retiring

After a 40-year career in city government across eastern Iowa, John Soenksen is retiring as Bettendorf's community development director.

Soenksen, who joined the city as a planner in 2001, was promoted to development director two years ago. He replaced Bill Connors who retired and now is an alderman. Soenksen, 62, will retire effective March 27.

"The time has to come," he said, adding he deliberately chose not to leave two years ago when the city had an early retirement buyout. "Five department heads left on the same day. The amount of experience and years of service that walked out the door, I knew how disruptive that would be and I wanted that transition."

Soenksen began his career in law enforcement in 1978 as a police officer in Clinton. A decade later, he became police chief in Tipton, Iowa. In 1990, he also was asked to take on the duties of zoning administrator — taking those new skills to Bettendorf.

"What a great career he's had," said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who also traded a law enforcement career for city administration. "What I've always liked about John is when you talked to him, he concentrated on listening to you... He had a great quality of being a fabulous listener."