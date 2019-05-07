The Bettendorf City Council is expected to consider in two weeks a staff recommendation for a $15 million bond referendum in November that, if passed, would pay for a new, bigger outdoor pool to replace the existing Splash Landing in Middle Park.
The cost to a homeowner with a house assessed at the city average of $235,000 would be an additional $57 annually, the city finance director said.
For more than a year, the city has been studying what to do with its three aging fitness/community centers: Splash Landing Aquatics Center, 2220 23rd St., the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, and the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. All are at least 50 years old and need major upgrades, city officials have said.
In late December, a Chicago architectural and design firm hired by the city recommended building both a new fitness/community center and an outdoor aquatics center, both in Middle Park. But in speaking Monday to a joint meeting of the city council and park board, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said he favors "taking the pool part and attacking it first."
"We think that's doable," he said. "It's the prudent move."
The recreational/community center could be pursued later, he said.
Weighing into his decision is that Bettendorf school district voters in December soundly defeated a $30 million bond referendum that would have renovated, remodeled, equipped and furnished various schools in the district.
A referendum for a combined fitness/community center and pool would have been for about the same amount as what school voters defeated, he said.
Ploehn said he is recommending the pool replacement first because the pool needs about $1 million in repairs and replacement parts in the next three years, including circulation pumps, slides, sand filters, heaters for the bath houses, lifeguard stands and painting.
In addition, if the city pursues a recreational/community center in the future, it would be constructed where Splash Landing is now.
The new pool, which Ploehn said will be about 50 percent bigger than Splash Landing, would be built down the hill from its existing location, to the south and west.
If the referendum passes, the pool could be in place for the 2021 season, he said.
Steve Grimes, former parks department director, and Brent Scogland, a resident who served on the steering committee that sifted through the choices, both recommended to council members that they go after a larger referendum that would pay for both the pool and the recreational/community center.
Grimes stressed the quality of life issue and suggested a survey asking residents their opinion.
"Before you pull the trigger ... I would ask you to consider a larger" project, he said.
Scogland said the city shouldn't be afraid that just because the school issue failed that a larger city issue is doomed.
"I think this is different," he said. For one, "it's everyone in the city," not just those in the Bettendorf school district.
And the longer the city waits, the more a recreational/community center will cost, he said.
The firm Perkins + Will recommended an 86,000-square-foot aquatics center, with 74,600 square feet for the pool area and 11,400 square feet for lockers and mechanical support.