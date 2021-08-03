Bettendorf council advances Dolan Homes development in split vote

“We're here for the citizens,” she said. “That's why we were elected. So, I've been listening to tons of calls and emails and it's a great development, but we should help him locate it and find a spot in Bettendorf that maybe would be suitable.”

Sechser cited the comprehensive plan and the city attorney in voting the proposal down. City attorney Christopher Curran said members of the council were voting in a quasi-judicial manner, meaning they are making a judgement on whether the proposal aligned with city code. However, Curran said the city council could apply a balancing test: balancing the interests of and impact of the decision on the property owner, the current residents, and the future residents.

“So while this development has met technical requirements,” Sechser said. “There's another side.”

“In accordance with comprehensive plan of the city,” Sechser continued, reading from the city’s document. “It's essential that new developments for current undeveloped land meet established minimum standards such as water, sewer and roads, and promote the health, safety and general welfare of the public ...

“I think this a good project, except it's in the wrong place,” Sechser said.