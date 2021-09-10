Bettendorf council approves two new site plans

Bettendorf city council advanced plans on Tuesday for two developments and a cost-share proposal between developers and the city to put in sump pumps in proposed subdivisions.
- The council approved a 2.339 acre site development plan at 2200 56th Ave. West for a dental office building near Genesis.
- Also green-lit was a final plat for Forest Grove Crossing Fifth Addition for townhouse and multi-family development submitted by Youssi Investments of Iowa, LLC. The site is in the northeast corner of the Forest Grove Crossing development in north Bettendorf.
The council voted to table a site development plan for 4-unit townhouses at 3425 Glenbrook Circle South because of confusion surrounding planned exits from the subdivision and whether the plats submitted were the most updated ones.
Sump pump cost share program
As part of the city’s new changes to its subdivision ordinances, the city added a mandate for developers to install a dedicated sump pump collection system for all new streets with a few exceptions. A sump pump is a pump used to remove water that’s collected in a basin in areas, especially basements, where there is frequent flooding or the water table is above the foundations of the home.
The council advanced a proposed cost-share program to split the cost of a sump pump system with developers over the five years.