Bettendorf council backs increased fire staffing, new budget

"The fear was our part-time program would become the minor league for full-time firefighters in the Quad-Cities and they would leave us for the first full-time job they find," he said.

Alderman Greg Adamson, a retired Bettendorf police captain, said it is the same dilemma facing small town police departments, such as LeClaire and Eldridge. "They spend all this money to get them trained" but they leave to pursue full-time opportunities elsewhere, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf plans to apply for a federal Staffing Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant which would cover 75 percent of the new firefighters in the first two years and 35 percent in the third year. If successful in obtaining the grant, Ploehn said the money being budgeted for the firefighters would be used to hire more police officers.

Under the budget, Schadt said the property tax levy rate would increase 30 cents from $12.50 to $12.80 per $1,000 taxable value. It would mean an average tax increase of $18.16 annually for the average homeowner ($241,839 home).

He added that budget also builds fund balance in key funds to begin reducing the city's reliance debt financing and on gaming and sales tax revenue.