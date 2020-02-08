Bettendorf council backs increased fire staffing, new budget

The Bettendorf City Council showed its strong support Saturday for a proposed city budget that would raise the city's property tax levy but address staffing concerns at Surrey Heights Fire Station and begin to reduce the city's reliance on debt financing.
Under the proposed $98.7 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, the city would hire six additional firefighters to provide 24-hour coverage at Surrey Heights, Finance Director Jason Schadt said. The station could be covered 24/7 with two career firefighters and continue its resident volunteer program. Currently, Surrey Heights is staffed only from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. by resident volunteers.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the staffing level would allow for "a minimum response" from the station. "The other two stations have three to four firefighters on a shift," he said, adding that with two at Surrey Heights the city's total coverage would increase to a minimum of eight firefighters per shift.
He reminded council that Fire Chief Steve Knorreck had recommended 12 full-time firefighters to fully staff the station. "We certainly can't get to 12 out there immediately," he said, adding it would be the goal.
Schadt said staff did explore hiring three full-time firefighters and supplementing them with part-time firefighters. "We quickly learned part-time firefighters are difficult to find," he said, adding the city "would need at least 10 part-time firefighters to fill the gap."
"The fear was our part-time program would become the minor league for full-time firefighters in the Quad-Cities and they would leave us for the first full-time job they find," he said.
Alderman Greg Adamson, a retired Bettendorf police captain, said it is the same dilemma facing small town police departments, such as LeClaire and Eldridge. "They spend all this money to get them trained" but they leave to pursue full-time opportunities elsewhere, he said.
Bettendorf plans to apply for a federal Staffing Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant which would cover 75 percent of the new firefighters in the first two years and 35 percent in the third year. If successful in obtaining the grant, Ploehn said the money being budgeted for the firefighters would be used to hire more police officers.
Under the budget, Schadt said the property tax levy rate would increase 30 cents from $12.50 to $12.80 per $1,000 taxable value. It would mean an average tax increase of $18.16 annually for the average homeowner ($241,839 home).
He added that budget also builds fund balance in key funds to begin reducing the city's reliance debt financing and on gaming and sales tax revenue.
At the end of the six-hour session, all the alderman indicated their support for going forward with the budget plan. The council must now hold two public hearings before adopting it.
Only Alderman Jerry Sechser made mention to the tax increase. "I like that debt reduction is going down, I'm not in favor of the tax increase. But I think that's where we're going to go," he said.
After the session, Mayor Bob Gallagher said he has not received any pushback on the tax increase. Those he has spoken with "believe like this council, public safety is a priority."
"Public safety has always been our No. 1 goal and it is our No. 1 responsibility," he said. "It has to happen on top of all the other amenities we're looking to have."
He also was pleased with a move toward reducing the city's reliance on debt financing. "You want to reduce debt as best as you can." But as a growing city, he said "sometimes it takes a bond" to respond to the growth issues.
By attracting more commercial development to downtown and to the north, such as TBK Sports Complex, he said "We're more aggressively reducing that debt."