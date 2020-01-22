Bettendorf council questions the ongoing costs of proposed recreational facilities

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster noted the city subsidizes the three current facilities by $600,000 above their revenues. "Will there be a business plan on what the revenues it will need...?" he asked of the plan that will go to the voters. "The cost to build the buildings is one thing, the cost to run it is another."

Ploehn said the consultant, Perkins + Will had estimated preliminary costs and revenues that include making the Life Fitness Center membership-based. "We know what we make today (in revenues)," he said. "It's the Fitness Center (revenue projections) that gives us the heebie-jeebies."

He added the city will bring more detailed financials to council before it gives approval to holding a referendum on the issue. He said the earliest the referendum could be is Sept. 6.

All three facilities are 50 and more years old "and all are in excess of their life," Ploehn said.

"The 'new' pool is now 21 years old," he said of Splash Landing. But its bathhouse and some of the water piping date back to 1968. Last year, the city spent an unexpected $40,000 just to get the pool open, he said. Meanwhile, the community center, which was built in the early 1960s, is in need of $5 million in repairs and updates including a new roof, heating and air conditioning system and to get the building "ADA-compliant and just modernized."

