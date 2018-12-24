Bettendorf city councilmen likely will discuss at their Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 meetings how to proceed in filling the 3rd Ward vacancy that was created Dec. 6 with the death of longtime alderwoman Debe LaMar, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.
According to Iowa Code, the three options are for the council to appoint someone to fill out LaMar's term (it expires in November 2019), for the council to call for a special election, or for residents to petition for a special election.
If an appointment is made, it must be done within 60 days from the time the vacancy was created, according to code. Special elections must be held no later than 90 days after a vacancy.
Public petitions must be signed by a percentage of eligible voters; in towns with a population of 10,001 to 50,000 such as Bettendorf, petitions must be signed by 15 percent or 1,000, whichever is less.
If the council decides to make its own appointment, it will solicit for applications, Ploehn said.
LaMar was first elected to represent the city's 3rd Ward in 1998, which made her the longest-serving member at the time of her death. She had been ill with cancer and was 61 years old when she died.