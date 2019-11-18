Bettendorf Council will consider ordinance limiting downtown businesses at Tuesday meeting

A public hearing about an amendment to the Bettendorf Downtown Master Plan will be held during the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeff Reiter, economic development director, discussed Monday night at a committee of the whole meeting the ordinance to limit gas stations to 1,000 feet of the paved portion of Interstate 74. Additionally, it would prohibit:

Tobacco, vape shops and/or CBD shops

Tattoo/piercing parlors

Firearms stores as their primary businesses

Storage units

Automotive sales

Automotive maintenance and body shops

Pawn shops

Title loan or “quick cash” operations

Storage/staging yards of any kind

Adult entertainment venues

Gaming salons and slot machine parlors of fewer than 10,000 square feet

Existing businesses, such as B&B Shooting Supplies, will continue to operate, but no new use or expansion of an existing use would be allowed.

During the due-diligence processes, an open public meeting was held in August. “Everyone in attendance was supportive of what we’re doing with this,” Reiter said.