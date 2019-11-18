You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf Council will consider ordinance limiting downtown businesses at Tuesday meeting

A public hearing about an amendment to the Bettendorf Downtown Master Plan will be held during the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeff Reiter, economic development director, discussed Monday night at a committee of the whole meeting the ordinance to limit gas stations to 1,000 feet of the paved portion of Interstate 74. Additionally, it would prohibit:

  • Tobacco, vape shops and/or CBD shops
  • Tattoo/piercing parlors
  • Firearms stores as their primary businesses
  • Storage units
  • Automotive sales
  • Automotive maintenance and body shops
  • Pawn shops
  • Title loan or “quick cash” operations
  • Storage/staging yards of any kind
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Gaming salons and slot machine parlors of fewer than 10,000 square feet

Existing businesses, such as B&B Shooting Supplies, will continue to operate, but no new use or expansion of an existing use would be allowed.

During the due-diligence processes, an open public meeting was held in August. “Everyone in attendance was supportive of what we’re doing with this,” Reiter said.

Reiter said the downtown area will have a mix of uses to support the “live, work, play” concept.

Also during the meeting, representatives involved with the MetroNet project of bringing ultra-high-speed internet to Bettendorf and Davenport discussed the continuing project.

