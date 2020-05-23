You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf couple to match next $50,000 donated to disaster fund with $2 for $150,000 more
High Prairie Methodist Church parishioner, Tom Antram, presents a check to Charla Schafer of the Community Foundation. 

A Bettendorf couple will match donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to continue to help Quad-City organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynn and Dennis Quinn of Bettendorf will match the next $50,000 donated to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund with $2, for a $100,000 gift from the Quinns and an additional $150,000 for relief and recovery.

"This is an incredibly generous commitment from a local family to the fund," said Melanie Jones, development assistant, Quad Cities Community Foundation, in a news release. "The Quinns told us that they are moved by the generosity from the community, and the impact that Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund grants are having."

“It bears repeating that communities all across the country will be addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for years to come,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. 

The Community Foundation continues to accept donations to the fund, which has a little more than $1.15 million in gifts. 

“We turned to the Community Foundation years ago to guide us in conducting our community giving in the best possible way,” Dennis Quinn said. “This pandemic has impacted so many people in the Quad Cities, so we once again came to them to ask how we could ensure that the gift we could make would reach people in most need, and in the quickest way possible.”

As money is raised, grants continue to be awarded on a rolling basis. A fourth round of grants has been awarded to seven organizations:

American Red Cross, to support disaster relief efforts—$5,000

Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, to educate and empower underrepresented communities during the pandemic—$6,000

Christian Care, to ensure safe provision of critical services to people experiencing homelessness—$5,000

Lutheran Services in Iowa, to ensure safe provision of critical services to families involved in the child welfare system—$3,000

Rock Island Regional Office of Education, to connect families to the internet—$840

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, to support emergency housing assistance—$11,000

School Health LINK Inc., to support education and outreach during the pandemic—$10,000

With this round, a total of $736,612 from the Disaster Recovery Fund has been granted back into the community. Grants support basic human needs of the community.

The fund is a joint effort of the United Way of the Quad-Cities, Regional Development Authority and the Community Foundation.

To donate, go to www.qccommunityfoundation.org or mail a check payable to “Quad Cities Community Foundation” with a note earmarking it for “Disaster Recovery Fund” to 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

