Bettendorf, Davenport, Riverdale and Panorama Park are negotiating an updated agreement for operation, maintenance and improvements on a joint-use facility.
The facility includes a wastewater treatment plant, compost facility and 1970s interceptor sewer.
The updated 28E agreement was discussed briefly at the Bettendorf City Council’s committee of the whole meeting Monday.
Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said the update has been in the works since 2017. The initial agreement, completed in 1974, was to construct a wastewater treatment plant and interceptor pipe. In 2013, the joint use communities were placed under an order by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to perform necessary upgrades to the wastewater plant and to improve Inflow and Infiltration. “During heavy flooding events, we were pumping into the Mississippi River, so that’s why we were placed under the administrative order,” Schmidt told the council.
Over the past several years, the four cities have worked with consultants to develop studies and assess the condition of the plant and pipe. Schmidt said the 28E agreement that had been established in the '70s was lacking in several areas, including maintenance and financing. “Plus it didn’t really define what our shared joint assets were,” he said. The new agreement would establish a funding mechanism to operate, maintain, use, repair or improve the systems required by the DNR.
The agreement would also define the capacity capability for each city. “Right now, there is nothing that defines who owns what of the capacity of that plant,” Schmidt said. “This clearly defines how much capacity is guaranteed to the city of Bettendorf for our growth moving forward. And that’s a huge hurdle that we got over.”
The agreement continues to be negotiated, with city attorney Chris Curran now reviewing the agreement.
In other business:
An item was pulled from the consent agenda, as the Council opted instead to discuss parking concerns.
The item pertains to an addition at The Fountains on Thunder Ridge Road, which would add a four-story. 33,000 square-foot building on the property. The new building would have 28 units and would provide 42 parking spaces. The addition would also add a covered walkway.
Alderman Scott Webster expressed concern that adding the building would make already existing parking issues worse. “When these things happen, they’re parking all along the neighbor’s houses along Decker, along Dolan,” he said. “I’ve been there, and you can’t drive down Thunder Ridge.”
Webster said this usually happens when there are events. He requested the item be pulled from the consent agenda because he may not vote for it; the motion to pull it from the consent agenda and discuss it as its own item passed unanimously.