The Bettendorf School Board approved the purchase of a house that will be torn down to create space for the new Mark Twain Elementary School.
At a minutes-long special meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Raso recommended the $206,000 purchase of the house at 1432 18th St. The district will take ownership by Sept. 8.
“It’s helping in the new Mark Twain building in the site work that needs to be done,” Raso said after the meeting. “It gives us more room to put the building away from the creek, which is to the north — Duck Creek runs to the north. This pushes the building away from the down-slope to the creek.”
The new school still is in the design development stage. Legat Architects representatives will be on hand Aug. 6 at the regular board meeting to show what the design looks like, Raso said. Project construction manager Bush Construction will come to the meeting with cost estimates.
The school will hold three sections per grade level, K-5, along with two preschool sections and special-education programs, Raso said.
“The goal is to start moving dirt sometime in mid-September on that site,” he said, with the hope that the facility will be completed about the time school starts in the fall of 2019.
Also at the Aug. 6 board meeting, Raso will recommend that the board begin the consolidation process of Thomas Jefferson Elementary and the new Mark Twain.