Bettendorf family raises money for service dog to help comfort son with autism

Twice, he's succeeded.

"We've been in this lifestyle for a while, but he's getting older, and we're pretty sure he's already faster than both of us," Ryan said. "And it's only going to become more difficult as he gets bigger and stronger."

The family is raising money to get Keagan a service dog specially trained to help with his eloping, but they have a long road ahead of them.

The first time Keagan ran out of the house was on Ryan and Melissa's 12th wedding anniversary in July. It was early in the morning, and Ryan was mowing the lawn. Melissa went outside to turn on the hose with Keagan watching from the window, and when she came back inside, he was gone.

"It was a half an hour of just the worst possible feeling ever," Ryan said.

In his pajamas with no shoes, Keagan had disappeared. His parents called the police and frantically began searching for him, thinking he may have headed toward the park near their house. He wasn't there.

Eventually their neighbor found the couple and said he was in their house. He had gone through their back door and was having a grand time running around inside.

It was days before they could stop getting up in the night to make sure he was still in bed.