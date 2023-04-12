Normally, the Pace family spends Easter at home in Bettendorf. This year, they upgraded to the White House.

Mindy Pace volunteers with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and was offered the opportunity to take her family to Washington, D.C., to attend the annual Easter Egg Roll. Along with her husband, Mike, the pair packed their children and granddaughter into the car Saturday and drove across country to the nation's capital.

The trip, she said, was a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience.

"Normally people have to apply for a lottery to get into the Easter egg hunt every year," she said.

But Mindy had an in. She has been the primary caregiver for her husband, a disabled veteran, since his discharge from the military in 2005. The Dole Foundation was established to create resources for families and caregivers of disabled veterans.

Along with her daughter, Rebecca, Mindy volunteers regularly and is the alumni fellow for the state of Iowa. Her philanthropic work led to the phone call from the organization, offering her family the opportunity to head east for the holiday.

"I told my husband: 'I just got an invitation to do the Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Can we actually do this?' " she said with a laugh. "I thought it was kind of crazy."

Turns out, they could. The family of five packed into their car on Saturday morning and drove as far as they could before stopping at a hotel. Sunday, they drove the remaining 10 hours to D.C., where they stayed in a hotel paid for by a nonprofit.

Monday morning, the family left the hotel at 5 a.m. to arrive at the White House in time for the 7 a.m. Easter Egg Roll. The tradition dates back to 1878, when then-President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to the public. During the roll, children roll dyed hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to see whose can make it the farthest without cracking, according to the White House Historical Association.

Mindy Pace said President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were present for Monday's tradition, as well as a host of celebrities. The favorite of the day was Sonia Manzano, known for playing Maria on Sesame Street.

Manzano is a children's book author and read stories to a group in The Kennedy Garden. Pace said the entire event took only a few hours, but it was an experience her family never will forget.

"We were all just thrilled to be part of this," she said. "The (roll) was exciting, but to actually get to be on the lawn of the White House was amazing for them."

The Pace family will stay in D.C. until Wednesday and hopes to tour as many museums and parks as they can. So far, they've been to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, walked the National Mall and planned to tour the Smithsonian National Zoo.

The long hours of driving and the early wake-up call for the egg roll were tricky, but Pace said creating memories with her family made it all worthwhile.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we could not pass up, and we are glad that we came," she said.