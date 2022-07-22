Bettendorf fields anonymous complaints about LGBTQ+ materials, most QC libraries dodge backlash

What's caused Bettendorf Public Library Director Jill Aschliman the most frustration over recent months when receiving complaints about LGBTQ+ materials is their anonymity.

With recent national news about community members taking umbrage with certain books, Aschliman expected to see comments, but without a formal complaint or face-to-face discussion, the chance to explain why the library carries materials focused on the LGBTQ+ community or explain next steps if they want to make a formal complaint disappears.

"It's just feels like we're getting yelled at through pieces of paper, and there's nothing I can do about that," Aschliman said.

Libraries across the country have faced backlash for carrying materials that focus on the LGBTQ+ community, holding Pride events and having members of the LGBTQ+ community on staff, as was the case of the Vinton Public Library in Vinton, Iowa. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the library temporarily closed and is currently open for limited hours after criticisms of materials and staff caused much of the staff to quit.

Most Quad-Cities libraries, however, haven't seen complaints from patrons about what's on the shelves or who's working the desk, staff told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

The Moline, Davenport, and East Moline public libraries have received no complaints from patrons about LGBTQ+ materials. Other than one phone call, the Rock Island Public Library hasn't fielded formal requests for reconsideration of materials.

Complaints against LGBTQ+ materials have come in waves to the Bettendorf Public Library over the years, Aschliman said, with the most recent handful of notes showing up in May and June. A majority have been anonymous messages left at the front desk, rather than submitted, formal requests to reconsider library materials or face-to-face conversations.

A few commented specifically on the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe. But most anonymous comments have pertained to LGBTQ+ materials as a whole, expressing concern about children's access to them.

Accessibility, however, is the whole point of the library, Aschliman said. When people check out materials and not return them, or hide them on other shelves, or make other attempts to restrict what people can get from the library, it hinders the library's goal of giving information to those looking for it. The library works to provide resources to everyone in the community, not just some people.

"Anybody in our community should be able to walk into the library and find materials that interest them, or perhaps even resonate with their own personal experiences," Aschliman said. "Everybody should have the ability to do that anonymously and without fear of judgment."

The Davenport Public Library has so far "dodged a bullet" with complaints against programming and information pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community, Community Outreach Supervisor Brittany Peacock said. The library didn't receive any backlash for its Pride displays in June.

The biggest goal of the library is access, Peacock said, so providing materials that relates to every group is essential. The library's purchasing policy requires a percentage of new materials focused on people of diverse backgrounds.

"We want to make sure that everything we're purchasing is a direct reflection of our community that we serve and not just one portion," Peacock said.

Combating the complaints Bettendorf has seen are the notes of thanks for carrying a diverse array of materials, Aschliman said. It's nice to have some recognition for the staff that curate the library's selection of resources.

In her 32 years working in library systems, Moline Public Library Adult & Young Adult Services Coordinator Lisa Powell Williams said she's seen libraries begin to make more of a concerted effort to reach every facet of their communities.

In Moline, for example, working to carry materials in as many world languages as possible and working with organizations like The Arc of the Quad Cities Area wouldn't have happened 30 years ago.

"I think what we see is more of our community reflected in our library, for all the things that we try to do to mirror who lives in our community," Williams said.