Bettendorf firefighters were called to a trailer home Sunday night. The home appeared to take heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries.
The fire was reported at 6:05 p.m. at the Creek Side Terrace Community, formerly known as the Parkview Mobile Home Park, 1301 Devils Glen Road.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a trailer home fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. Witnesses added that the flames were shooting high into the air along with thick black smoke.
Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly.