Bettendorf firefighters rescue woman from burning home

Bettendorf firefighters rescued a woman who was home alone when a fire broke out at her house Friday.

Firefighters were sent to 1895 Tam-O-Shanter Dr. at 11:52 a.m. in response to a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the split-foyer, single-family home engulfed in flames. There were reports of victims inside the home.

Firefighters found a woman who was home alone and got her out of the burning house. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not available Friday night.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It was not known Friday how much damage the fire caused to the structure or its contents.

Built in 1971, the home is owned by Gerald and Paula Johansen, according to the Scott County Assessor’s electronic records.

