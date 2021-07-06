 Skip to main content
Bettendorf garbage pick up is on regular days this week
Bettendorf garbage pick up is on regular days this week

City of Bettendorf

This week in Bettendorf garbage, recycling, bulky waste, and yard waste will be picked up on residents' regular collection day starting at 6 a.m.

Due to a misprint on the collection calendar, there has been some confusion regarding the holiday collection schedule, city officials said in a news release.

If a resident’s garbage, recycling, yard waste, or bulky waste was not picked up, call 563-344-4088 to make arrangements to have it collected.

Quad-City Times​

