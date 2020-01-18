Bettendorf gets $2.2 million federal grant for Duck Creek flood-plain buy outs

Cooper is concerned that the neighborhood will degrade because of a trend he already has seen: investors with money buying homes for cash "nowhere near what the house is worth because the owners want to get out, and our neighborhood is becoming a neighborhood of renters, which is not the best situation in the world," he said.

When an investor pays cash there is no lending institution involved, so no insurance is required. The investors are taking the chance that the homes won't flood and that they will continue to make money on their rents.

While a high number of rentals can be concerning, city officials are more worried about abandoned homes; that is, residents just walking away from their property because they can't make the payments, Decker Ploehn, city administrator, said.

Soenksen said he doesn't know how many homes in the area might be vacant, but that "the vast majority are still occupied under some kind of ownership."

Some residents whose homes are paid for — and therefore aren't required to buy flood insurance — are not taking buyouts, Cooper said. They are taking their chances.