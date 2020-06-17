Bettendorf gives Life Fitness Center reprieve until October

After listening for more than an hour to resident pleas to keep the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center open, the City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to delay a decision until October.
Closing and selling the fitness center was among a dozen recommendations made by City Administrator Decker Ploehn to pare $2 million to $4 million from the 2020-21 budget because of anticipated revenue shortfalls related to COVID-19.
By waiting until October, council members will have a better idea where the city stands financially, especially in regard to sales tax revenue, and they will know whether the city will receive a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant to help with the hiring of six more fire fighters.
Also as part of this compromise action, the council authorized staff to move forward with rate increases at the fitness center, including the structure for drop-in fees.
The resolution also calls for three fire fighters to be hired in October and three in January.
Hiring additional fire fighters has been a priority for a long time; six additional personnel means that the Surrey Heights station serving the northeast part of the city will be fully staffed 24/7. And, because of that, the city's other stations will be fully staffed, too. Under the current set up, if the downtown station has to respond to a call in the northeast, for example, then the downtown becomes uncovered.
While most of the 15 people who addressed the council Tuesday supported the fitness center, resident Mary Campbell spoke forcefully for the need to hire fire fighters immediately.
"Lives are at stake," she said. "I cannot understand delaying the fire fighters for the Life Fitness Center. Continuing the delay may be the difference between life and death," she said referring to the longer response time at the Surrey Heights station.
Those speaking for the Life Fitness Center brought up a range of points: that the center is favored by older adults, a demographic that is growing in Bettendorf; that it promotes wellness; that closing it would make it more difficult to pass a referendum for a new community center down the road; and that it provides the only wheelchair tennis program in the area.
And resident Bill Carter spoke of the center's appeal to young people as well as the older crowd, saying his children ages 10, 9, 6 and 4 would be lost without it.
Closing the fitness center at 2222 Middle Road would save $150,000 annually, which is the amount the city spends to subsidize the center's operation beyond the $600,000 it generates in fees.
While the Life Fitness Center and the hiring of fire fighters were the two most-discussed matters among Ploehn's budget recommendations, other proposals passed without comment on Tuesday. They are:
• The Fourth of July street fest and parade are canceled, but money was left in the budget for fireworks — at some time to be determined, not on the Fourth of July.
• Do not open Splash Landing this summer, saving $250,000.
• Defer various capital improvement projects, conserving $995,000 in the funds supported by sales and road use tax, both of which are expected to be down.
Among the projects deferred: payments for the Interstate 74 bridge; a new elevator for City Hall; a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system for the library; and various bridge, sidewalk, alley, street and patching projects.
• Defer purchases of vehicles and electronic equipment.
This includes a new bucket truck, an SUV for the fire department, three SUVs for the police department, two pick-ups for the parks department, a van for the Family Museum, new email and phone servers and new desk phones.
• Defer library material purchases.
• Limit travel for outside conferences.
• Do not open Frozen Landing in 2020-21.
• Begin discussions with the Bettendorf Community School District to pay half the cost of crossing guards, phased in over several years. At present, the city pays all.
• Cancel playgrounds programs for 2020. Tot lot, sports/games camps and day camps will proceed.
• Ploehn also had recommended a delay in hiring two replacement police officers, but Chief Keith Kimball previously suggested that $82,000 in drug seizure funds go to the general fund for training and equipment already budgeted, freeing up that budgeted money in the general fund to hire officers in August as planned.
The overall revenue shortfalls are expected because of a COVID-19-related drop in the amount of sales, hotel-motel and road-use taxes the city will receive for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, with the exact amount depending on how well the economy does or does not recover.
