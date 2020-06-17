Bettendorf gives Life Fitness Center reprieve until October

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After listening for more than an hour to resident pleas to keep the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center open, the City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to delay a decision until October.

Closing and selling the fitness center was among a dozen recommendations made by City Administrator Decker Ploehn to pare $2 million to $4 million from the 2020-21 budget because of anticipated revenue shortfalls related to COVID-19.

By waiting until October, council members will have a better idea where the city stands financially, especially in regard to sales tax revenue, and they will know whether the city will receive a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant to help with the hiring of six more fire fighters.

Also as part of this compromise action, the council authorized staff to move forward with rate increases at the fitness center, including the structure for drop-in fees.

The resolution also calls for three fire fighters to be hired in October and three in January.