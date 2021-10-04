Bettendorf Halloween parade is Oct. 30, trick-or-treating is Oct. 31

The annual Halloween Parade in Bettendorf is Saturday, October 30.
Bettendorf’s annual Trick-or-Treat is from 5-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive.
The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1609 State St. or online at www.bettendorf.org/register. Questions concerning the parade should be directed to Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.
Quad-City Times