Bettendorf High School students will compete with students from Pleasant Valley, North Scott, and Moline High schools in a trebuchet contest Thursday.
Each team’s challenge will be to ensure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently. The trebuchets will toss large raw eggs at targets 75 feet, 100 feet and 125 feet away. Points will be given for long tosses as well.
A point system has been calculated for closer ranges.
The ultimate goal is to hit a bullseye. Other points will be awarded for design presentations judged by members of Quad-City Engineering and Science Council.
The event will begin at 8:30 am at Bettendorf High School.
More than 30 student teams will be given four shots at each target using raw large eggs. Two of the four will be counted as scoring shots. Each team has 30 minutes to complete the effort.
Trophies will be awarded for the top three point-getters, most innovative design and longest toss.
In addition to the event, teams also will throw for distance after the target shots. Each team will have two chances for bragging rights of the longest throw of the day.
The event is free and open to the public. It is one of the three events sponsored by the Quad-City Engineering and Science Council. The winner of the three events wins a $1,000 scholarship individually and the school with the most points wins a traveling trophy.