Food trucks and local entrepreneurs will make their way to Bettendorf High School this weekend to help students raise funds for charity and prom.

The Bettendorf High School Student Council will welcome the public to its makers' market and first-ever Food Truck Fest 1:30-5 p.m. May 20 in the Bettendorf High School gym and north parking lot, located at 3333 18th St.

Class of 2025 Vice President Addi French said five food trucks had signed up so far, as well as around 18 market vendors. The event has been mostly planned by students, who will also ensure things run smoothly the day of the event.

"It's been a team effort," French said. "I think right now we have about 25 students that are all working in on this, so we have a lot of people that are all involved in getting prepared for this weekend."

The two coinciding events each have a different cause, Student Council Adviser Katy Mahoney said. Proceeds from market booth rentals will go toward prom for the classes of 2024 and 2025 so seniors can attend for free, and money from food truck spot rentals will go to the Student Hunger Drive in the fall.

"We chose to do the Food Truck Fest because we wanted to make sure that we're getting the word out about why we're fighting to get rid of hunger in our area and how we're going to do that," French said.

French said if all went well and they saw a good turnout for the Food Truck Fest, the Student Council hopes to make the event an annual occurrence. She and Mahoney both expressed the hope that the public comes by to support the students and businesses involved in the events.

"We've had some success with our makers' markets before, and adding on this food truck thing, I know they're really excited to try something a little bit different and see how it goes," Mahoney said.

