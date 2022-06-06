Bettendorf hires WQAD's Angie Sharp as its first community engagement manager

Bettendorf has hired WQAD News 8 anchor Angie Sharp to fill the new city community engagement manager position.

Sharp graduated from Augustana College and worked for WQAD for 13 years, co-hosting Good Morning Quad Cities since 2016.

Bettendorf Human Resources Director Kathleen Richlen said the timing was right to staff the new position, which was open for a couple months, and will help with Bettendorf's efforts to engage with the growing public regularly and strategically.

"The city has done a really good job of utilizing digital communication since COVID, so much that the city felt it was time to create a stronger, consolidated and strategic approach to all of the communication efforts," Richlen said. "And we feel that with Auntie's background and community involvement, she is the right person to develop and lead these efforts."

In her new role, Sharp will operate as the "steward of the city’s brand," according to the job description, and handle information dissemination to the public. She'll engage with Bettendorf residents with content across different avenues of communication and try to build "brand loyalty" in the community through the website, social media and more, and help city departments do the same.

Sharp will also handle survey creation and data collection for Bettendorf, and develop different strategic plans for the city's short- and long-term communication goals.

She will work under the supervision of Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter, according to the job description. Her starting pay is $75,000 a year, Richlen said.

“I am very excited to join this dynamic and diligent team," Sharp said in a news release. "As community engagement manager, I plan to do just that — find creative and impactful ways to connect with the people who are supporting, growing, and living in the City of Bettendorf. When we do that, the entire Quad Cities Area succeeds and more people will know just how vibrant this community is to raise a family, build a business, and have a fun and fulfilled life.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.