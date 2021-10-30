 Skip to main content
Bettendorf holds annual Halloween Parade
  • Updated
Bettendorf held its Halloween Parade 2021 on Saturday. 

The parade kicked off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road and continued on Spruce Hills Drive. At 18th Street, the procession turned left and continued to Middle Road where it turned left. The parade ended at the entrance to the Life Fitness-Splash Landing parking lot. 

Many of those watching the parade, the children and those young at heart, dressed for the occasion, but it was the younger of the crowd who chased down the candy thrown to the crowd from participants in the parade. 

