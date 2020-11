A Veterans Day ceremony will be held on at 2 p.m, today. at the Veteran's Memorial Park shelter, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

Cookies and coffee will be available. Masks are strongly recommended.

More than 20 new names have been added to the memorial since last year for a total of 913 names.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0