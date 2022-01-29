 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf home damaged by chimney fire
Firefighters from Bettendorf, Riverdale and the Rock Island Arsenal were sent to a fire around 6:25 p.m. Saturday at 1006 Meadows Circle. 

The home suffered some damage from a chimney fire. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

