Bettendorf Fire Department Lt. Matt Lawson will tell you that he is merely a cog in a wheel.
But Lawson and the other 15 firefighters who are members of Illinois Task Force 1 gave a North Carolina family extra reason to give thanks this holiday season.
The family, an elderly couple, was pulled from their car that was submerged in floodwaters on a highway. Lawson was recognized for his service Tuesday at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting by Fire Chief Steve Knorrek.
In all, Lawson has been with the Bettendorf Fire Department for 22 years, including 17 as a paid firefighter.
When the Bettendorf Fire Department joined the Illinois Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, Lawson asked then-Chief Gerry Voelliger to join an Iowa Task Force 3 team. Instead, Voelliger wanted Lawson to join the Illinois Task Force 1 team, "which is a higher-rated team," Lawson said. That was in 2012.
Lawson is one of two Bettendorf firefighters on Illinois Task Force 1. The other is Lt. Troy Said, who also joined in 2012. Moline Fire Department Lt. Chris Elliott is the only other local member of Task Force 1. Elliott also joined the team in 2012.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner dispatched Task Force 1 to North Carolina when a federal disaster was declared. The team left Sept. 14 from the MABAS headquarters in Wheeling, Ill., in a convoy hauling boats, generators and other equipment. It arrived the next afternoon in Raleigh, N.C. From there it went to Whiteville and then was deployed to Riegelwood, an unincorporated community close to the coastline and near the Cape Fear River, which overflowed its banks.
The Illinois group got to work finding stranded residents and getting them to the fire station so they could be taken out of the area by the National Guard. The firefighters also distributed water, food and supplies, checked on people with health issues and helped put tarps on the roofs of damaged houses.
They often traveled in a military surplus truck that carried an inflatable, motorized boat. When they reached a spot where the water was too deep for the truck, they launched the boat. Some houses were on dry land but surrounded by flooded streets and property. Others became submerged.
“It was a unique thing,” Lawson said. “The area got 30-40 inches of rain in a 48-hour period. There was a lot of flash flooding in areas that never had flooded before, areas that are 6-10-feet deep that never had water.”
There was also no police presence. Each of the Task Force 1 boats had a local firefighter with a firearm for protection, primarily from wildlife such as snakes and alligators.
The first day in Riegelwood they rescued three people, he said. “We were originally deployed for 10 days and I thought, ‘I’ve got 10 more days of this. Wow.’”
As the week went on, the water began to recede. There were calls at night for rescues, but the calls became fewer.
Then the Emergency Operations Center of the state called, “And told us they were going to get major flooding. The record flood there was 21-22 feet and it was projected to go to 32-33 feet. And it slowly came back up and we didn’t really believe it was going to get that bad, but it did.”
Thankfully, instead of being fast running water, he said, it was stagnant water.
Soon, a call came in for a rescue of a submerged vehicle.
“It was on one of the only highways out of town,” Lawson said. “This family was evacuating the floodwaters and they tried to drive around a barricade. But the area they drove around there was a 10-foot ditch and their car started sinking.”
Lawson’s group was about a half-mile away. “One of our rescuers was on top of the roof of the car,” he said. “The only thing sticking out was the trunk lid and the lid was open.
As Lawson went into the water, his colleague standing on top of the vehicle called out to him.
“He told me to break the window and immediately the guy came out,” Lawson said. “I had to reach in and pull the woman out.”
The woman was not breathing.
“The medical team did a phenomenal job,” Lawson said. “By the time they got her to the helicopter, she was stable.”
Task Force 1 had 18 rescues during their time in North Carolina. “It was truly one of the most rewarding things,” Lawson said.
The Illinois task force returned home Sept. 26.
In addition to Lawson, the city honored Bettendorf Police Sgt. Josh Paul for his work in Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, and Norm Voelliger for his many years of service to the city.