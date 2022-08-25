Bettendorf hosts open house to showcase The Landing and its community benefits

Susan Zachmeyer and her sister Ginny Treasure walked into the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Wednesday to gather more information on the city's plans for a new public swimming pool, ice rink and recreating the Life Fitness Center in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.

As Zachmeyer and Treasure looked at the colorful renderings of what the projects may look like, the two sisters got information from Bettendorf City Manager Decker Ploehn and YMCA Chief Operating Officer Josh Whitson.

“My concerns were monetary, but I think that’s been answered because that’s not going to affect us taxpayer wise,” said Zachmeyer, 79.

“I was told that the water park will allocate times for seniors, so I think it’s going to be a good fit for Bettendorf. I think the city needs amenities to bring people in.”

Treasure, 70, said she thinks the project looks great, “but I still feel they don’t have much for the seniors, exercise wise or indoor wise like we used to have at the community center.

“We had the exercise classes and they were great, but then they shut the community center down,” Treasure added.

This was the first of two open house-style meetings the city and Y have planned for people to get more information on the project that has come to be known as “The Landing.” The $20 million project at Middle Road and 23rd Street will include a new public swimming pool, ice rink and turn the Life Fitness Center into a recreation center.

The project still needs the approval of the Bettendorf City Council.

“It enhances the Y membership, but at the same time we’re still going to serve the City of Bettendorf,” Martell said Wednesday. “It’s not going to change that much other than it’s going to add value to our Y membership. However, we do have to come up with $200,000 worth of value because we’re responsible for the expense of the pool during the summer, which is part of the agreement.”

Looking at the pool area, both Zachmeyer and Treasure said they wished it was covered so it could be used during the winter months, “but there’s the Y during the cold months.” Zachmeyer added that seniors could go to the Y and find their niche be it swimming or cycling or whatever they enjoy.

What both sisters would like is a social spot for seniors where they could just sit down and have a cup of coffee and talk with other seniors, no program necessary or anything.

“Something like a McCafé, a social spot where seniors could go, not necessarily to go and participate in a program but more of a drop-in place for seniors,” Zachmeyer said.

Martell said there is free coffee at every Y for seniors who visit in the morning until about 10 a.m.

“It was a lot stronger pre-COVID, but we still have it,” he said, adding that the Y has 1,800 people participating in Silver Sneakers, a health and fitness program designed for older adults and seniors.

Angela Flynn said she wants to be sure the swimming lessons will be kept. This is an area with two rivers and people need to learn to swim at an early age and be taught water safety.

Ploehn said that when he took over as city administrator in 1990 there were 2,000 memberships to the Life Fitness Center. Today there are about 850 or so. One of the main reasons for the drop in memberships is the competition in the fitness and exercise industry.

Bettendorf’s Community Engagement Manager Angie Sharp said that 27 people showed up for Wednesday’s open house, but that by noon Wednesday 1,500 people had filled out the survey on the city’s website which can be found at: https://www.bettendorf.org/community/the_landing/index.php.

The proposed community water park would be owned by the city and operated by the Y, and serve up to 1,500 people rather than the 750 at Splash Landing. The city says it will save Bettendorf taxpayers $200,000 a year with no tax increases.

The ice rink would be owned and operated by the city and save taxpayers an estimated $25,000-$50,000 annually, with no tax increases.

The Life Fitness Center would be transferred to the Y, saving Bettendorf taxpayers an estimated $250,000 a year with no tax increases.

“It’s a great project,” Martell said. “It benefits the Y, it benefits the community and there are no new taxes. It’s a collaboration between government and a non-profit with some charitable funds kicking in some dollars. It’s a real good project.”

The next open house is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Waterfront Convention Center.