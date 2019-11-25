You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf ice rink opening delayed

The season opening of Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Ice Rink has been postponed by mechanical issues, the city announced. 

The ice rink, located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, will not open Wednesday, Nov. 27, as previously announced.

A tree lighting ceremony planned to mark the opening has been canceled until further notice.

