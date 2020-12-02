Bettendorf in 'very strong position' financially despite pandemic revenue shortfalls

The revenue streams affected by the pandemic include sales, road use and hotel/motel taxes, gaming revenue and revenue from the city's own programs such as at the Family Museum and Life Fitness Center.

The budget moves enacted in June included increasing fees at the Life Fitness Center, canceling the Fourth of July street fest and parade, not opening Splash Landing or Frozen Landing and deferring capital improvement projects and purchases of equipment.

The city council's policy is to maintain a fund balance of 20% to 25% of expenditures in the general fund. At the end of June, the city was at 30% of expenditures ($7.4 million) and in the road use fund — used exclusively for street and road maintenance and infrastructure improvements — the city was at 40%, Schadt said.

"We are really happy to have added fund balance in these funds, and in several other key funds, after the shock of the pandemic," he said in an email. "We are in a very strong position to be able to react to any further impacts of the pandemic or other financial challenges."

And despite the budget-trimming, the city hired three full-time firefighters in October and is on track to hire three more in February. Also, retirements and vacancies in various departments are for the most part being filled, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.