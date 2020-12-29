- Due to inclement weather, the Bettendorf Library and the Family Museum will close at 5 p.m. today.
- Due to severe weather, all branches of the Davenport Public Library will close at 5:30 pm . Regular business hours will resume Wednesday weather permitting.
Bettendorf library and family museum to close early: Davenport branches also closing early
- Staff
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Davenport apartment complex was cleared of bed bugs, but the damage was done.
- Updated
The Iowa State Patrol has released the identities of the two people killed and one injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott.
- Updated
Two people are dead and one injured after two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Walcott late Saturday, th…
- Updated
WALCOTT — Law enforcement officials were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash late Saturday that shut down traffic on westbound Interstate 80…
- Updated
A look back at the day Riefe's Restaurant closed in Davenport on Dec. 23, 2015.
- Updated
The angels were already here.
- Updated
For the second time in three months a habitual offender convicted of numerous crimes in Clinton, Johnson and Scott counties has walked away fr…
- Updated
Davenport police are investigating a head-on crash that killed one person Monday night.