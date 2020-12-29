 Skip to main content
Bettendorf library and family museum to close early: Davenport branches also closing early
The Bettendorf Public Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive projects a colorful, cheery presence on a gloomy day.

  • Due to inclement weather, the Bettendorf Library and the Family Museum will close at 5 p.m. today.
  • Due to severe weather, all branches of the Davenport Public Library will close at 5:30 pm . Regular business hours will resume Wednesday weather permitting.
