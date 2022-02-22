Bettendorf library offering music/art lecture in March

The Bettendorf Public Library will be offering virtual lunchtime concerts and a lecture about a home-grown artist as part of its March activities.

– Brown Bag Lunch concert: The concert will be offered virtually throughout March and feature Mo Carter, a local musician. The concerts are available through the library website, or its YouTube channel, according to the library. Links are included with the online version of this article.

The release states that the concerts are free and no registration is required. They are sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

– March 5 Art Talk: The virtual lecture, featuring Carol Ehlers, will be about Doris Lee, an artist of the American Scene style, according to the library. Lee was born in Aledo and was considered one of the top female artists from the middle of the 1930s through the 1950s.

The library said the Figge Art Museum also has an exhibit about Lee: “Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee.”

Ehlers’ free lecture is at 3 p.m. and requires registration. It will be available through GoToMeeting. More is available on the library website. A link is included with the online version of this article.

It is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

More information is also available by calling 563-344-4179, the library said.

