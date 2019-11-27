Bettendorf Library offers budgeting workshop for teens

The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a free budgeting workshop designed for teenagers.
Budgeting with Spreadsheets will be offered at 5 p.m., Dec. 2, at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The workshop aim to help teens build basic living skills and empower them by offering simple techniques to track finances.
Registration is required and can be made in person, by calling 563-344-4178 or by online at https://bettendorflibrary.libnet.info/event/3271877.