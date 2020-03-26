Bettendorf library suspends automated book return

The Bettendorf Public Library will temporarily suspend automated book return services effective today until the library reopens to the public.

Patrons are asked to hold on to library materials during this period. As a reminder, due dates on library materials have been extended until May 18.

The Library’s extensive catalog of digital resources is available to the community to access and enjoy; offering e-books, digital magazines and music downloads, audiobooks, and online research and learning tools, for patrons of all ages through the Library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Patrons who do not currently have a library card can register for a card online through the library website for immediate access to online resources.

Library staff continue to monitor email communications via info@bettendorflibrary.com for online reference assistance. Staff is available to provide general information assistance by phone at 563-344-4175.

Updates on library services will be available on the library and city websites, and the Library’s Facebook page.

Quad-City Times​

