Bettendorf Lions Club Chili Supper on Saturday, Nov. 13 has been postponed.
  • Updated
Update: This event has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set. Tickets purchased in advance will be honored on the new date.

Bettendorf Lions Cub is having a chili supper Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Middle School, 2400 18th St., Bettendorf. Please use the entrance at the stop light. The club will serve chili, white chicken chili, vegetable soup, hot dogs, corn muffins and tossed salad. Adults $8; military $5, 12 and under $3; family $20. Alternative foods will be available for those who don't eat chili.

Lions Club will be accepting donations for families dealing with childhood cancer.

