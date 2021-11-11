Bettendorf Lions Club Chili Supper

Bettendorf Lions Cub is having a chili supper Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Middle School, 2400 18th St., Bettendorf. Entrance at stop light. Serving chili, white chicken chili, vegetable soup, hot dogs, corn, muffins, tossed salad. Adults $8; military $5, 12 and under $3; family $20. Alternative foods will be available for those who don't eat chili.
Lions Club will be accepting donations for families dealing with Childhood Cancer.
