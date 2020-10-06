Bettendorf looks to replace pump station

The city also is seeking bids for a new service building to provide food and beverage service for both the main course and the new 60,0000-square-foot-putting course. A covered outdoor patio and new driving range ball machine will also be part of the project.

• Indiana Avenue Bridge replacement over Spencer Creek. Approved spending up to $146,992 to IMEG, Bettendorf, for engineering services for the bridge replacement. The bridge itself will cost $940,362, with most of that covered by federal and state grants. The city will pay a total of $271,000 for engineering costs already incurred and those approved Tuesday.

Construction is expected to begin in the 2021 season, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.

• Derecho costs. Approved payment of $10,426 to Overland Systems Inc., Davenport, for trucking away tree debris from the Aug. 10 storm. The company took 41 loads to the Davenport Compost Facility and eight to the Scott Area Landfill.