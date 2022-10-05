Bettendorf man accused of attempted murder sentenced after taking plea deal

A Bettendorf man initially accused of attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his brother received a sentence of probation on Wednesday after entering a plea agreement.

Scott County authorities accused Todd A. Laing, now 50, of placing his hands over the mouth of his brother in November of 2020, expecting to cause his death, according to the initial complaint and affidavit filed by the Bettendorf Police Department in September of 2021. A family member allegedly witnessed Laing committing the act, and Laing allegedly admitted taking the action.

On Wednesday, Scott County District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum sentenced Laing to up to two years in prison on the lesser charge of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, according to county court records. That sentence, however, was suspended and Laing must instead successfully complete up to two years of supervised probation.

The reduced charge was the result of a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office that District Court Judge Tom Reidel approved on Sept. 21, according to county court records.