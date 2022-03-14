Bettendorf man accused of committing sexual acts on a child pleads guilty

A Bettendorf man accused of sexually abusing a child awaits sentencing after recently pleading guilty.
Wyatt S. Draese, 19, was arrested on April 22, 2021, on three charges of second-degree sexual abuse. Authorities stated Draese admitted to sexually abusing the child more than three times between January 2018 and August 2020.
Draese pleaded guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child, according to Scott County court records. His plea was the result of a negotiation with the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the three original counts of sexual abuse, court records state.
District Court Judge John D. Telleen accepted the plea on Thursday. Sentencing was scheduled for May 26, court records state.
The Bettendorf Police Department investigated the case.
