Bettendorf man accused of trying to take deputy's gun during fight

  • Updated
  • 0

A Bettendorf man is accused of fighting with a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday, striking him with a broom handle and trying to grab his firearm.

Matthew W. Peters, 51, who lives in the 5700 block of Valley Drive, faces charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, use/display of a weapon, disarming a peace officer, assault on persons in certain occupations with bodily injury and interference with official acts with bodily injury, court records show.

The charges stem from Peters’ alleged actions around 7:43 p.m. Wednesday at his Bettendorf home as Deputy Bradley Rubino attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

Peters is accused of fleeing from Rubino, who was in uniform and in a fully marked squad car, by running into a detached garage, court records state. The deputy followed, and Peters allegedly began to resist Rubino, including punching him in the head.

He then grabbed at both Rubino’s firearm and Taser, attempting to pull them away from the deputy, county authorities allege in the court records. During the struggle, Peters also swung a metal broom handle at Rubino, striking the deputy.

Rubino’s right hand was injured during the fight, court records state.

The warrants against Peters were for probation violation in a felony theft case and failure to appear in a misdemeanor drug case, records show.

His total cash-only bond is $22,000 for the three cases, according to the Scott County Jail website. He remained in custody Thursday.

Peters made his first appearance Thursday morning, according to court records. His next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.

