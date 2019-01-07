David Streets began the new year in style: freshly retired and a winner of $50,004 in Powerball.
Streets won big in a Powerball drawing last summer but knowing he’d soon retire, he waited until the New Year to claim his prize.
“I was kind of in shock, actually,” he said Jan. 3 as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I just kind of stood there and stared at it. It was like, ‘Oh, my, what are we going to do with this?’”
Streets bought a ticket with multiple Powerball plays for the Aug. 1, 2018, drawing. One of his plays was just one number away from having at least a share of that night’s $185 million jackpot, matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Another play on his ticket matched just the Powerball to win a $4 prize.
Streets, who previously worked for a wind power company, said he checked his numbers while on a work trip to Spencer last summer. He called his wife, Tracy, with the news, then texted his boss.
“(I) took a picture of it and texted it to him and said, ‘You’re lucky there’s not another zero there!’” Streets said with a laugh.
Streets bought his winning ticket at Tobacco Outlet Plus, 2312 State St., Bettendorf. He said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new truck.