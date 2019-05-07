When Marilyn McAllister didn't hear from her 22-year-old middle son on Mother's Day, she knew something was wrong.
"We were very close," the Bettendorf woman said. "Even when he was traveling, I always heard from him on Mother's Day and my birthday."
But the call didn't come on Mother's Day 2017. And it didn't come in 2018.
David McAllister's family hasn't heard from him in two years, and the pain doesn't get any easier. But his mom vows never to stop looking.
Marilyn has earned certification in search and rescue through the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network — an organization she'd never heard of before David disappeared.
"It makes me feel like I'm doing something," she said. "My next goal is to get a German Shepherd puppy to train as a cadaver search dog. We've got nothing like that around here."
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said cadaver dogs have twice been brought to the Quad-Cities to help search for David. In the two years since he last was seen at Junge Park in Davenport, the chief said, the case has grown cold. Whenever a possible lead comes along, though, police pursue it.
"Based on a tip, we've had a helicopter up, too," Kimball said. "A tip led to the river, so we searched up and down. We've also done numerous interviews with individuals over the years."
Marilyn McAllister wishes the police would do more. She said no one checked security cameras near Junge Park, police did not pursue David's cell phone records, and police interviewed just a handful of his friends.
She knows better than anyone that her son tended to pick up and go as he pleased, and that's why she waited two weeks before reporting him missing. But two years without hearing from him makes no sense, she said. He never would willingly go that long without contacting his family.
"We feel for the family. We want answers for the family," Kimball said. "People have nowhere to put their anguish. We sometimes get the brunt of it, and I understand that."
The police department's social worker is in routine contact with McAllister, who said she's frustrated by the lack of communication with the investigator assigned to her son's case. She said the officer never has returned her phone calls.
David's father, Jeff McAllister, said he supports law enforcement and generally appreciates their efforts. In his son's case, though, he also thinks more could be done.
"It seems at times they are less than concerned with finding him," he said. "He was very close with his mother, and I can't believe he would do this to her."
Dennis Harker, founder of the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network, regularly warns families of missing adults that it can be a struggle to get the attention of police. But there is a reason for that: Adults have every right to walk away from their lives.
For loved ones, though, it is the worry and the not knowing that haunts them and drives them to action.
One way the family is getting David's name and photo into the public eye is this weekend's motorcycle ride, dubbed, Doing it for David Group Ride for a Cause. Participants are asked to donate $10 and ride together in David's name. Proceeds from the ride and the sale of T-shirts with related information (also $10) will go to the Network.
"We're starting the ride at our place," said Nick Reno of Hawkeye Motorworks, 7805 N. Division St., Davenport. "We'll ride through Vander Veer (Park), which is one of the last places David was known to be.
"We'll go back up Brady, then toward Park View, DeWitt and McCausland. We want to honor David, and this route is an enjoyable ride."
David's dad will be part of the pack, riding his motorcycle, which David bought at Hawkeye Motorworks. The McAllister's youngest son, Sean, also will ride.
"I understand when our children become adults we don't have the same responsibilities and authority we used to have," Jeff McAllister said. "Still, we know our son.
"We know him being gone like this is totally and completely out of his character."