A Bettendorf man faces multiple charges accusing him of sexually abusing a child.

Scott County authorities have charged John Mark Blair, 38, with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and a count of indecent exposure, according to court records.

The charges stem from multiple acts Blair is accused of committing with a child between May 1, 2020, and June 17, 2022, at a Bettendorf residence, records state. At the time the acts occurred, the child was younger than 14.

The investigation began after the minor told an adult, court records state.

District Judge Mark Fowler approved a warrant for Blair’s arrest on Thursday, records state, and it was served early Friday morning.

Bettendorf police took Blair to the Scott County Jail, and he was booked at 2:41 a.m., records show. He remained in custody as of 10:45 a.m. To be released, he would have to post a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Blair has had his first appearance in court, and his next hearing is scheduled for March 17, court records state.