Bettendorf man to have contested hearing with Iowa Board of Massage Therapy

A Bettendorf resident will have a hearing later this year on allegations he inappropriately touched a person during a massage and that he knowingly allowed an unlicensed person to perform massages.

Darin Oberhart is slated to have a virtual contested case hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 before the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy. That regulatory agency found probable cause to have the hearings and to file the statement of charges on Sept. 1, state documents said.

The hearing date was set on Oct. 1, and Oberhart has to file an answer to the allegations within 20 days of Oct. 1.

Oberhart is alleged to have engaged in unethical conduct, allegedly touching a female client’s breasts for a non-therapeutic purpose, and to “knowingly aiding, assisting, procuring, or advising a person to unlawfully practice as a massage therapist” on multiple occasions, state documents said.

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy alleges that Oberhart allowed his wife to practice massage therapy multiple times at his place of business despite knowing her not to have a license.

Renee Oberhart has been cited for performing a massage while unlicensed and is to learn her civil penalty on Dec. 1, also via a virtual hearing before the state regulatory agency.

