A Bettendorf man is $100,000 richer after he claimed a top prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Todd Rands won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Triple Cash Payout” scratch game.

Rands purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Triple Cash Payout is a $10 scratch game that features ten top prizes of $100,000 with overall odds of 1 in 2.98. More information about the game, including the number of prizes still available, can be found on the Iowa Lottery’s website at ialottery.com.

Since it began in 1983, Iowa Lottery players have won more than $5.3 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.3 billion for state programs.

Lottery proceeds help Iowa in multiple ways by supporting Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. Lottery proceeds also help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty, and they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state’s general fund.