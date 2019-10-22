Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher has received an endorsement from the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce's Political Action Committee, Iowa Growth PAC.
The endorsement comes before the Nov. 5 municipal elections in Bettendorf. Gallagher is running unopposed.
PAC committee members solicited written surveys, followed by in-person interviews, if needed, to understand declared candidate priorities.
"PAC Committee members base endorsements on past voting records, survey responses, interview responses, and their views on issues important to the Quad Cities Chamber and its members," a release from Iowa Growth said. "The PAC focused on three core issues that are important to the success of Bettendorf, which are downtown development, economic development and core city services."
Gallagher is seeking his third term as mayor, first winning election in 2011.